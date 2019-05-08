Home Nation

Right-wing activist Milind Ekbote 'beaten up by cow vigilantes' in Maharashtra

The alleged incident took place at temple premises in Zendewadi locality of Saswad area.

Milind Ekbote.

PUNE: Right-wing activist Milind Ekbote has lodged a police complaint alleging that he and his supporters were beaten up by some 'cow vigilantes' over a minor dispute in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place at temple premises in Zendewadi locality of Saswad area here around 10.30 pm on Tuesday when Ekbote, who is an accused in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case, went there to attend a programme, he said.

Ekbote, who himself is known to be a supporter of cow vigilantes, lodged the complaint against 40 to 50 people and one Pandit Modak, who runs a 'gaushala' in the area, Saswad police station's inspector Annasaheb Gholap said.

"Ekbote had written a post on his Facebook page against Modak in connection with the functioning of the his gaushala which apparently upset the latter. When Ekbote went to Zendewadi to attend a programme, Modak along with his supporters went there to seek an explanation from him over the post," Gholap said.

"This led to an argument following supporters of both Ekbote and Modak indulged in a scuffle," he said.

Some policemen who were already present in the temple premises immediately intervened and brought the situation under control, the official said.

Later in the night, Ekbote reached the Saswad police station and lodged the complaint against Modak and 40 to 50 other people, Gholap said.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case against Modak and others under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 146 (rioting) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), but no arrest has been made so far, he said.

According to police, Ekbote and Modak worked together in the past, but due to some differences they parted ways and started functioning separately. Ekbote is currently out on bail in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case.

Comments(1)

  • stam
    Don't know whether to laugh or cry at the irony of it!
    3 months ago reply
