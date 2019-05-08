SP-BSP-RLD alliance's prospects to improve in next 2 phases of Lok Sabha polls: Mayawati

By PTI

AZAMGARH: Rubbishing the BJP's claim that it was doing good in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, leaders of the opposition BSP-SP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh said on Wednesday that on the contrary, its prospects were improving day by day.

"Our (electoral) prospects are improving. The prospects of the opposition alliance will further improve in the remaining two phases of Lok Sabha polls," BSP chief Mayawati said at joint rally with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav here.

RLD chief Ajit Singh also addressed the rally at the Azamgarh Muslim Education and Welfare Trust ground. The BSP supremo said ever since the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) was formed, "BJP leaders have lost their sleep".

Mayawati appealed to the voters to ensure a historic win for Yadav, who is the joint opposition candidate from the seat held by the SP in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Hitting back at the BJP, the BSP chief said, "We are not 'mahamilawati', it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is 'mahamilawati' (highly adulterated)".

Modi has often labelled the opposition alliance as "'mahamilawati". Dubbing the Congress and the BJP as two sides of the same coin, she said, "Dono kaa chaal charan ek hai (both have same nature and character).

" She said Modi would try to create more confusion in the days to come and appealed to the voters not to fall prey to his designs.

"Unkey achchey din ladd gaye (Modi's good days are over) and bad days are staring at his face," she said.

In a similar refrain, the SP chief claimed it was a "rain of votes" for the "mahagathbandhan" in the last five phases of polling and the same would be the scenario in the remaining two phases.

Making fun of Modi, Yadav said he came as a tea vendor and became 'chowkidar', and asked the voters to snatch away his 'chowki' (chair).

BJP president Amit Shah has asserted in his speeches and interviews that the party will improve its tally in Uttar Pradesh as compared to 2014 when it bagged a whopping 71 seats out of 80, besides its ally Apna Dal winning two.

Sharing stage with the BSP and the SP bosses, RLD chief Ajit Singh said Modi's days as prime minister are over. He appealed to the people to vote out the "government of liars".