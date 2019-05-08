Home Nation

Tej Pratap attacks brother Tejashwi for proximity to RSS

Tej Pratap Yadav said his younger brother is not listening to him, rejecting his advices and neglecting him.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Tej Pratap Yadav. (Photo | PTI)



By IANS

PATNA: Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasas's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday attacked his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, saying the latter is not listening him is and is surrounded by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) men.

"Tejashwi RSS ke dalla ke chakkar mein pad gaye hain (Tejashwi is surrounded by RSS men)", Tej Pratap Yadav said at an election meeting in Jehanabad, where he was campaigning for Chandra Prakash, the candidate of his newly-floated outfit Lalu-Rabri Morcha.

He has been openly campaigning against the official Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate in Jehanabad constityency for last one week.

Tej Pratap Yadav said his younger brother is not listening to him, rejecting his advices and neglecting him.

Tej Pratap also claimed that if his father Lalu Prasad Yadav had been outside jail, he would have joined him.

Appealing to people to vote for his Lalu-Rabri Morcha, Tej Pratap Yadav said: "The RJD candidate from Jehanabad, Surendra Yadav, is not suitable as he has twice contested unsuccessfully from the seat. He is a weak candidate. I appeal to the people to support my candidate."

He also reiterated that the Lalu-Rabri Morcha was a part of the RJD.

Tej Pratap Yadav launched the Morcha last month after allegedly being sidelined from the RJD. RJD chief Lalu Prasad has been undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Ranchi, after being convicted in fodder scam cases.

As per the Grand Alliance seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, the RJD is contesting 19 seats, the Congress in nine, while smaller parties are in the fray for the remaining 12 seats, out of the total 40 constituencies in the state.

Bihar has three more phases to go of Lok Sabha polling - on May 6, May 12 and May 19.

