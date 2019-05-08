Home Nation

Tough path ahead for BJP's Rao Inderjeet Singh to save his seat

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

GURUGRAM: The massive rally of Congress President Rahul Gandhi here held on May 4 could turn the table in favour of party candidate Captain Ajay Singh Yadav.

There is a buzz among voters in Gurugram that BJP's Rao Inderjeet Singh has failed to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP President Amit Shah to counter Gandhi.

Rao has said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a rally in favour of him but this is not clear.

As per a statement from the office of Rao Inderjeet Singh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will address a rally on May 8 at Bhondsi village and Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar in Gurugram.

Such a scenario for Rao is important to decide his fate with the election campaign entering the last phase, with only three days remaining.

"This is in comparison to 2014 when then BJP Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi started his campaign in Rao's home district Rewari. Till then, Rao was in Congress. Being a politician, he sensed the wave and jumped from the Congress ship to join the BJP," said Sameer Chaudhary, a professor of political science in a private college.

"The situation is different in 2019 for Rao with none of the firebrand leaders of BJP coming here. Rajnath Singh is not so vocal compared to Modi, Amit Shah or Yogi," said Purusottam Pahwa, a lawyer in the Gurugram civil court.

Rao is already facing the heat due to the 5.3 lakh voters of Muslim-dominated Nuh district. As a result, he is focusing only on traditional Ahirwal voters of Rewari and Gurugram.

Gurugram parliamentary constituency is spread in three districts: Gurugram, Rewari and Nuh with 1,082,870, 646,239 and 53,109 voters.

