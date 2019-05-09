Bhopal diary

By Express News Service

Almond, chyavanprash and eye-drops from Congress for Shivraj Singh Chouhan

A day after a Congress team dumped documents on farm loan waivers at BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan home, a delegation visited the former CM’s residence on Wednesday and handed over a packet of almonds, a bottle of chyavanprash and eye drops to his staff. The Congress leaders, including NS Saluja, said the three gifts were handed over to Chouhan’s staff to be given to him, as he urgently needs those gifts to take due care of his vision and memory problems. Chouhan has been accusing the Congress government of cheating farmers in the name of loan waiver, owing to which the Congress workers gave the three gifts to him.

Power cuts continue to cast a shadow on polls

Unscheduled power cuts continue to cast their shadow on the Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh. On April 29, CM Kamal Nath and his family voted with the help of media shutterbugs’ camera lights due to a power cut at Suasar assembly segment in Chhindwara. Power cuts also interrupted Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh’s poll programmes in Bhopal, which infuriated him. Fed up with power cuts ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a lantern march in Bhopal. On Wednesday, Union minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Smriti Irani too had to shout and give her speech in Sagar due to sudden power cuts.

FIR against BJP candidate from Sidhi

An FIR was registered against sitting MP and BJP candidate from Sidhi Riti Pathak for poll code violation. On April 29, when Sidhi went to the polls, Pathak had entered the Koshtha polling booth in Churhat Assembly segment and used her phone. Her aide had also filmed developments inside the polling booth, after which there was a noisy brawl between Pathak and polling agents and Congress supporters. The district collector had sent a report to CEO-MP and based on the report, a case of poll code violation was registered against Pathak.

Bhopal to be connected with Pune by air

The Madhya Pradesh capital will soon be connected with Pune by air. From May 30 air travellers can avail a new flight connecting Bhopal and Pune via New Delhi. Air India has announced to start the flight. Air India had launched a Bhopal-Pune flight in 2016. However, after six months it was discontinued over technical issues. Earlier, the Bhopal-Pune flight was routed via Raipur. Recently, Spice Jet had also started Bhopal-Pune flight, but it was discontinued after a week. Since then, flyers have been running an online campaign ‘Support Bhopal for Better Air Connectivity’ demanding better air connectivity from Bhopal to all parts of the country.