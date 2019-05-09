Candidate claims threat to EVMs from rats, official denies

By PTI

MATHURA: There is no threat to safety and security of EVMs kept in the strongroom in Mandi Samiti area here, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra asserted Thursday after a candidate raised concerns that rats may damage them.

Apprehending damage from the rodents, Rashtriya Lok Dal's Mathura candidate Narendra Singh, about a week ago, demanded wire mesh fencing around the strongroom where the EVMs are stored.

"EVMs kept in strongroom in Mandi Samiti are fully safe and there is no threat to them from rats," District Magistrate Mishra said after inspecting the strongroom in the area on three successive days.

The area under the vigil of central security forces, would remain out of bound for any person, he said, adding that security forces have already been given instructions accordingly.

On the RLD-BSP-SP joint candidate's demand, the DM said, "The directions sought in this regard, from the Election Commission, are awaited."

He said, any person with a criminal background will not be permitted as counting agent. According to Mishra, the counting agents would be appointed Assembly-wise and no agent would be allowed to go to the counting area in other Assembly.

Election to Mathura Lok Sabha seat was held on April 18 and the results will be announced on May 23. The seat is represented in the Lok Sabha by actor-turned-BJP leader Hema Malini.