FIR against Jammu and Kashmir BJP leaders for bribing journalists

Leh Press Club journalists had approached the district election officer with a compliant that BJP leader Vikram Randhawa had given them envelopes containing cash on May 2.

By IANS

SRINAGAR: After directions from a court, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Leh district have filed an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in a case of bribery allegation levelled by local journalists.

Chief Judicial Magistrate in Leh Tsewang Phuntsog, while disposing off an application filed by the police, said: "Perusal and consideration of the material on record reveals prima facie commission of non-cognizable offences punishable under Section 171E and 171F of the Indian Penal Code, warranting investigation.

"Accordingly, the instant application is allowed and SHO Police Station Leh is permitted to investigate into the matter under law," he added.

Leh Press Club journalists had approached the district election officer with a compliant that BJP leader Vikram Randhawa had given them envelopes containing cash on May 2 in the presence of state BJP President Ravinder Raina at a hotel during a press conference.

The BJP has denied the allegation. Randhawa said the party will file a defamation case against Leh journalists unless they offer a public apology.

