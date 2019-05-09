Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: For spouse of ‘Sultan’, politics not a choice but destiny

Hena, who was defeated by the BJP candidate last time, claims her husband wanted to join the Army but was framed in a false case in 1986, which changed his life.

Published: 09th May 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Thakur
Express News Service

SIWAN: Siwan was once the stronghold of her strongman husband, Mohd Shahabuddin, who was elected to the Lok Sabha four times. With Shahabuddin now incarcerated, Hena Shahab, 49, is “trying to fill the vacuum”, as she puts it.

Hena, who was defeated by the BJP candidate last time, claims her husband wanted to join the Army but was framed in a false case in 1986, which changed his life.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Entering the poll fray was not a matter of choice for her; she was forced into it after her husband’s conviction. “Call it destiny. It was never a choice. Samay sab sikhata hai (Time teaches everything),” she said. “I lost in 2009 and 2014.  This time I’ll win,” she said.

How does she feel to be called a don’s wife? “He was never the don as projected by his adversaries. He saw to it that whoever came to him gets justice. It’s out of respect and affection that people in Siwan called him ‘Saheb’, not ‘Sultan’,” she said. Hena denied she was a “dummy” candidate and said she hadn’t communicated with her husband in months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hena Shahab Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp