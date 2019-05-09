Home Nation

Initially Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt but later got involved in Bofors: J-K governor Satya Pal Malik

Malik said he and PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed quit the Rajya Sabha in the wake of the Bofors corruption case and formed the Jan Morcha.

Published: 09th May 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday said former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was initially not corrupt but under the influence of some people, he got involved in the Bofors corruption case.

He was reacting to rebel BJP leader Ajay Agarawal releasing a 76-second audio clip in which Malik told the Supreme court lawyer that Gandhi was not corrupt.

"Rajiv basically bhrast nahi tha aur yeh mujhe Arun Nehru ne bhi kaha ki AICC se jo kharcha milta tha un dinon, jab yeh ghumtey phirte thay, toh yeh ghair-zaruri kharcha bhi nahi leta tha. (Rajiv was not corrupt. In those days when they received money from AICC for their travel, he never took anything unnecessary. This was told to me by Arun Nehru)," he is heard saying in the clip.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The governor Thursday said, "Initially, he (Rajiv Gandhi) was not corrupt but later under the influence of some people, who I will not name, he got involved in the Bofors corruption case." Malik said he and PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed quit the Rajya Sabha in the wake of the Bofors corruption case and formed the Jan Morcha.

"All this means that we accepted that Rajiv Gandhi was involved in the Bofors scandal. Initially, he was good but then he came under influence of people and ultimately he was responsible for Bofors (scam)," he told reporters after inaugurating traffic grade separators here.

Asked if it was right to bring in Rajiv Gandhi's name in the election campaign, Malik defended the BJP, saying if Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru can be mentioned in the elections, Rajiv Gandhi can also be mentioned.

"When Rajiv's son calls you chor (thief), won't you tell him who he is and what is his legacy," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satya Pal Malik Rajiv Gandhi Bofors corruption case Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp