Lok Sabha elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to meet Mamata Banerjee

Published: 09th May 2019 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Thursday as part of his efforts for closer coordination between the opposition parties after the Lok Sabha results will be declared on May 23.

He is likely to have a meeting with Banerjee at Kharagpur in West Bengal and will join her at a joint rally at Talbagicha High School ground.

Naidu, who was here to attend the Supreme Court hearing on a review petition seeking 50 per cent random physical verification of EVMs using VVPATs, had met Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

The opposition parties are keen to have a closer consultations so that they do not lose time in forming an alternative if the results on May 23 present such an opportunity.

Naidu, along with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, has engaged in parleys with various opposition parties for closer coordination to oust the Modi government.

The opposition parties are also planning to hold a meeting on May 21 after the exit polls to discuss various possibilities about the election results.

Naidu has indicated that the Congress and Banerjee will have a role to play in formation of an alternative government. He was in West Bengal on Wednesday, addressed rallies in support of Trinamool Congress in Jhargram and Tamluk.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Mamata Banerjee Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

