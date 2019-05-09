Home Nation

Mamata denies saying she will slap the PM Modi

Speaking at a rally at Simulia in Purulia district ahead of the sixth phase of polls, Banerjee elaborated that by "slap of democracy" she meant the peoples' mandate expressed through their votes.

Published: 09th May 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SIMULIA: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee Thursday denied having said that she will slap Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted she had said he would get the "tight slap of democracy".

Modi had told a rally at Bankura earlier in the day that Banerjee had said she would slap him, which would actually be a blessing for him.

Speaking at a rally at Simulia in Purulia district ahead of the sixth phase of polls, Banerjee elaborated that by "slap of democracy" she meant the peoples' mandate expressed through their votes.

ALSO READ | Your slap a blessing, but can you slap extortionists, Modi asks Mamata

"He (Modi) is saying that I have said I will slap him. Arrey that's the slap of democracy. Try to understand the language," Banerjee said.

"Why should I be slapping you (the PM). I am not that kind of a person. What I understand is a democracy. Slap of democracy means that the mandate people will give by casting their votes," the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

Banerjee had during a campaign rally at Raghunathpur in the district on Tuesday said that Modi should get a "tight slap of democracy".

The prime minister said "I am told Didi has said she wants to slap me. I call you Didi, I respect you. Your slap will be a blessing for me."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Slap Mamata Banerjee PM Modi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp