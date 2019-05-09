Home Nation

Massive landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the nearly 300-km long highway on both sides of the landslide spot.

Published: 09th May 2019 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. (Photo: ANI)

By IANS

JAMMU: A massive landslide in Ramban district on Thursday blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, stranding hundreds of vehicles.

Traffic department officials said the landslide hit the highway in Digdol area.

"Efforts are on to clear the debris. It was a huge landslide that hit the highway early in the morning. No traffic will be allowed on the highway both from Banihal and Udhampur," an official said.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the nearly 300-km long highway on both sides of the landslide spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Landslide Jammu-Srinagar national highway Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp