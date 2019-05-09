Massive landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway

By IANS

JAMMU: A massive landslide in Ramban district on Thursday blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, stranding hundreds of vehicles.

Traffic department officials said the landslide hit the highway in Digdol area.

"Efforts are on to clear the debris. It was a huge landslide that hit the highway early in the morning. No traffic will be allowed on the highway both from Banihal and Udhampur," an official said.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the nearly 300-km long highway on both sides of the landslide spot.