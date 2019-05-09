Home Nation

PM Modi has no moral right to seek votes from the state: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

The Chief Minister said that his government had a hard time fighting the state's debt-crisis caused by the BJP-SAD government.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File Photo| PTI)

PATIALA(PUNJAB): A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Thursday the BJP leader has "no moral right" to ask for votes from the people of the state.

The PM will address his first rally in Punjab in this Lok Sabha polls on Friday at Hoshiarpur. "Modi has no moral right to ask for votes in Punjab, for which he had done absolutely nothing and whose people he had left to fend for themselves," Singh said at a rally here. "The Modi government did nothing for Punjab or its people in the last two years and two months since the Congress government took over in the state," the chief minister said.

He asserted that his government was left to fend for itself despite the "massive debt legacy" left behind by the previous BJP-SAD government. Not only has the state gone ahead with its promised farm loan waiver scheme but also expanded the primary health insurance cover to 42 lakh families, the chief minister said.

Describing Modi as a "self-obsessed man", he said the nation has seen how the prime minister has ruled in the past five years, "destroying every institution and ruining all sections of the society with his ill-conceived policies, such as demonetisation and GST".

Stressing the need for change, the chief minister said the fate of the country was now in the hands of the people. The nation's growth rate has been put in the reverse direction, and every citizen of India is suffering under the Modi regime, Singh said.

Punjab, with 13 Lok Sabha seats, goes to polls in the seventh and the last phase of the general election on May 19.

