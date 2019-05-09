Tejashwi Yadav claims Modi will end reservation for OBCs

By IANS

PATNA: Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will end the reservation for other backward classes (OBCs).

Talking to the media before addressing an election rally, Yadav said: "Our apprehension that Modi will end reservation for OBCs was vindicated by an English daily from Delhi which has published that the Central government is planning to end reservation for the OBCs."

Tejashwi Yadav said that the Centre will end the reservation for Koeri, Kurmi, Ahir, Danhi, Kushwaha and Patel communities. "The Centre will first end reservation for the OBCs, followed by the EBCs and Dalits."