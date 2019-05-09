Your slap a blessing, but can you slap extortionists, Modi asks Mamata

By IANS

BANKURA/PURULIA: Ridiculing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for saying that she wanted to give "a tight slap of democracy" to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said her slap will be a blessing to him but asked whether Banerjee had the guts to slap those who looted poor people in the name of chit funds.

"I am told that Didi said that she wanted to slap Modi. Mamata didi I address you as Didi, so if you slap me it will become a blessing for me and am ready to accept it.

"But I will also say, had you shown the courage to slap those friends who looted poor people in the name of chit funds, you wouldn't be so scared," Modi told an election rally in Purulia.

"Also, had you shown the strength to slap the 'Tolabaaz' (extortionists), then the stain of Triple T (Trinamool Tolabaazi Tax) wouldn't have spoiled your name."

Addressing a rally in West Midnapore district and also in Purulia on Wednesday, Banerjee said that she felt like giving "one tight slap of democracy" to Modi when he accused her party - Trinamool Congress - of being extortionists.

She continued her attack on Modi saying: "He is such a liar, he is setting a bad example for the country's children."

However, the Prime Minister also said the Trinamool supremo was "simply afraid" of losing power and was in a state of frenzy.

"She talks of stones and slaps for me... I am used to abusive language and have inculcated a power to digest all the slangs present in dictionaries around the world. But didi is now in a frenzied condition. Didi is even insulting the Constitution," Modi said in Bankura earlier in the day.

The "infiltrators" who comprise the cadres of Trinamool and harass woman would be identified, he said.