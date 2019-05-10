Home Nation

Badrinath reopens after winter break

The doors of the Himalayan shrine were thrown open to public at 4.15 am after elaborate rituals.

Published: 10th May 2019 03:26 PM

Badrinath

By PTI

GOPESHWAR: The portals of the Badrinath shrine were reopened for devotees early on Friday after the winter break.

The doors of the Himalayan shrine were thrown open to public at 4.15 am by chief priest Ishwari Prasad Nambudiri in the presence of a large number of devotees, Mandir Samiti and administrative officials.

Elaborate rituals preceded the formal opening.

Around 10,000 devotees visited the high altitude shrine on the opening day, a temple committee official said.

Prominent among those who offered prayers at the temple on the opening day were Governor Baby Rani Maurya and former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

