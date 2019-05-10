Home Nation

Big victory for Gujarat potato farmers as PepsiCo withdraws all cases against them

Farmers' rights groups welcomed the move saying that while the company was taught a lesson by alert citizens, the government must actively take measures to support the right of farmers.

Published: 10th May 2019 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

PepsiCo India

Representational Image.

By Online Desk

PepsiCo India on Friday withdrew its lawsuits filed against potato farmers from Gujarat for allegedly growing a variety which the company claimed to have exclusive rights. However, farmers said that the final decision should be of the court which needs to enhance their efforts to protect their rights.

The food and beverage giant had got an early hearing in the case in an Ahmedabad court against four potato farmers and five farmers in a district court in North Gujarat. However, the company on Friday announced that it has withdrawn all its legal suits.

Farmers' rights groups welcomed the move saying that while the company was taught a lesson by alert citizens, the government must actively take measures to support the right of farmers.

PepsiCo had in April sued four farmers for cultivating a potato variety grown exclusively for its popular Lay's potato chips. The company's decision to sue farmers for allegedly growing a variety of the tuber for which it claims plant variety protection (PVP) rights, had led to a public outcry.

ALSO READ| Activists want PepsiCo to compensate farmers for 'harassment'

In a statement, PepsiCo India said it has agreed to withdraw cases against farmers after discussion with the government."We are relying on the said discussions to find a long term and an amicable resolution of all issues around seed protection," it said.

It filed cases against nine farmers from Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts in Gujarat for allegedly growing a variety of potatoes for which the company has claimed PVP rights and sought damages ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore. "The company remains deeply committed to the thousands of farmers we work with across the country and towards ensuring adoption of best farming practices" the statement said.

Altogether 11 farmers of Gujarat have been sued by the company till now. Two other farmers of Banaskantha district were sued earlier by the company on similar grounds.

(With PTI inputs)
    

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pepsico India Gujarat potato farmers Pepsico Gujarat farmers case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp