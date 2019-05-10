Bihar police nab fake ticket examiners collecting 'fines' from passengers 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

If you are undertaking a train journey in Bihar, beware! You might be duped by fake travelling ticket examiners (TTEs) on board in the name of ticket checking.

During the summer, fake TTEs, sporting black coats with matching ties and possessing fake railway identity cards without name badges, become active in many long-distance mail and express trains originating in as well as passing through destinations under the jurisdiction of the East Central Railway (ECR) in Bihar.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) rounded up two fake TTEs on Thursday evening in Patna's Bhaktiarpur on the Patna-Howrah section.

Superintendent of Rail Police (SRP), Patna, Sujeet Kumar, said, "They were found collecting money from passengers on the train declaring their tickets invalid. A passenger grew suspicious and informed the rail police," Kumar said.

The arrested fake TTEs have been identified as Md Ehsan Ahmad and Suraj Kumar, residents of Madhepura district.