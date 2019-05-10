Home Nation

Bihar police nab fake ticket examiners collecting 'fines' from passengers 

During the summer, fake TTEs, sporting black coats with matching ties and possessing fake railway identity cards without name badges, become active in many long-distance mail and express trains.

Published: 10th May 2019 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Photo | EPS

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

If you are undertaking a train journey in Bihar, beware! You might be duped by fake travelling ticket examiners (TTEs) on board in the name of ticket checking.

During the summer, fake TTEs, sporting black coats with matching ties and possessing fake railway identity cards without name badges, become active in many long-distance mail and express trains originating in as well as passing through destinations under the jurisdiction of the East Central Railway (ECR) in Bihar.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) rounded up two fake TTEs on Thursday evening in Patna's Bhaktiarpur on the Patna-Howrah section. 

Superintendent of Rail Police (SRP), Patna, Sujeet Kumar, said, "They were found collecting money from passengers on the train declaring their tickets invalid. A passenger grew suspicious and informed the rail police," Kumar said. 

The arrested fake TTEs have been identified as Md Ehsan Ahmad and Suraj Kumar, residents of Madhepura district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar TTE East Central Railway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp