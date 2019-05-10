Home Nation

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi meets clash victims in Amethi

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi paid a surprise visit to Trishundi village in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh following reports of alleged atrocities on party activists by the police after a clash with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

Priyanka Gandhi visited the village late on Thursday night before returning to Delhi.

Congress sources said that she met party workers who told her how they had been prevented from casting their vote by BJP workers and the police did not pay heed to their complaints.

She later spoke to the Piparpur police station incharge about the incident. The officer told Priyanka Gandhi that FIRs were lodged from both sides and action was being taken.

Activists of BJP and Congress parties had clashed in the village and the Congress alleged that the police took one-sided action.

