Congress lacks credibility, says Gadkari on Nyay plank

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asserted that development credentials should be the main poll plank in the elections. Gadkari rejected the Congress poll plank of “Nyay”, saying that the Opposition couldn’t do justice to victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and instead had promoted the accused within the party.

“I undertook development projects worth Rs 85,000 crore in Nagpur constituency. I consequently reached out to people on my development credentials. I believe we should contest elections on development works even if the Opposition parties keep name calling,” Gadkari said at the BJP headquarters.

The senior BJP leader claimed that his ministry had carried out projects worth Rs 55,000 crore in the national capital region.

Gadkari said, “The Congress, since the time of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, has talked about poverty alleviation. The same slogan was repeated at the time of elections by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh.”