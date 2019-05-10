Home Nation

Fire breaks out in SMS Hospital in Rajasthan

While hospital and fire officials said there was no loss of life in the fire incident, family members of a patient who died early morning alleged that smoke and suffocation caused his death.

Published: 10th May 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: A major fire broke out in a medical shop in the state-run SMS Hospital premises Friday morning following which the hospital administration shifted 125 patients to another ward, officials said.

While hospital and fire officials said there was no loss of life in the fire incident, family members of a patient who died early morning alleged that smoke and suffocation caused his death.

Chief Fire Officer Jagdish Chandra Phulwari said the fire broke out at 3 am in a medical store situated on the ground floor of the hospital which spread fast to the first floor.

He said 12 fire tenders doused the fire in four hours.

The fire apparently broke out due to short circuit. However, exact reason will be known only after investigation.

The fire officer said no loss of life was reported.

SMS Hospital superintendent Dr D.S Meena said that 125 patients were temporarily shifted to a different ward.

He denied any death due to smoke and suffocation and said the patient who died this morning was suffering from acute pneumonia.

Rajasthan Medical Education and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said a three-member committee has been constituted to probe the reason of the fire.

The committee has been asked to submit its report in a week.

He said the hospital administration has registered an FIR in the case.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan hospital fire SMS hospital fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp