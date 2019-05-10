Gang shoot at staff of private finance company while looting Rs 10 lakh in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Three unidentified motorcycle–borne criminals shot at an employee of a private finance company and looted Rs 10 lakh from his possession at gunpoint in full public view in Bihar's Begusarai town on Friday.



The incident took place at the busy Mahadeva chowk under Begusarai PS when Ravi Kumar, working as a commission agent in a private finance company was returning to his residence from field. Narrating the incident, Kumar told the police that the three men intercepted his car. “One of them pointed a firearm at me and snatched the bag in which cash collected form field was kept”, he said.

When he resisted the loot bid, one of the men shot at Kumar and decamped with the booty brandishing firearms. After hearing gun shots and cries of Kumar, local traders rushed to the site and took him to a private clinic.

In another incident of mob furry, a 30-year-old ,identified as Aman Kumar was lynched while his friend Sandeep Kumar Sinha was injured critically by an unruly mob of local residents at Bharo village under the limits of Muffasil PS in same district on Friday. Police said that the deceased had a history of motorcycle thefts.