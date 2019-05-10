Home Nation

Government expenditure for top three direct benefit transfer schemes at Rs 71,500 crore till February-end

The total direct benefit transfers done was Rs 1,77,861.50 crore till February-end, according to the data covering 417 schemes and a little over 66 lakh transactions.

Published: 10th May 2019 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The government has paid Rs 71,500 crore towards the three major direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes - Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), National Health Mission (NHM) and food subsidy schemes up to February 2019, according to a Finance Ministry data.

The amount paid towards rural job scheme MGNREGA was Rs 67,121.88 crore and for the NHM the outgo was Rs 3,273.74 crore. The food subsidy was Rs 1,133.73 crore up to February-end this year, the data showed.

The total direct benefit transfers done was Rs 1,77,861.50 crore till February-end, according to the data covering 417 schemes and a little over 66 lakh transactions.

The total number of transactions under MGNREGA was 43,24,19,341 and in the case of NHM it was 2,17,72,011 and for food subsidy 24,62,300 transactions were done, the Ministry data showed.

The NHM envisages achievement of universal access to equitable, affordable and quality healthcare services that are accountable and responsive to people's needs.

The government has already extended the NHM till March, 2020 with a Rs 85,217 crore budget for boosting health infrastructure. Its aim is to reduce household out-of-pocket expenditure on total health care expenditure through 'Ayushman Bharat', reduce annual incidence and mortality from tuberculosis by half, reduce prevalence of leprosy and incidence to zero in all districts, among other major initiatives.

The government had earmarked Rs 1,69,323 crore for food subsidy in the last fiscal of 2018-19 which was later revised to Rs 1.71 lakh crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DBT schemes MGNREGA NHM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp