Minister draws flak for ‘Naga Indian’ remark 

GUWAHATI: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along Longkumer has drawn censure for his comment that Nagas are Indians.

“Nagas are Indians, and they are proud to be part of this great country,” Longkumer, who is also the state’s BJP chief, said at a college programme recently.

The Naga Hoho, which is Nagaland’s apex tribal organisation, and the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim have termed the statement as “despicable.”

“The Naga Hoho is of the considered opinion that this statement needs to be censured. If not, posterity would blame us,” the tribal body said.

The NSCN-IM asked the minister to clarify under what context he had made the statement. “This is disservice to the Naga people and a sellout of Nagas’ historical and political identity,” it asserted.