NDA may win all 40 seats in state as Mahagathbandhan disintegrated: Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi

Sushil said that the opposition parties want a weak and fragile government at the Centre so that they can bargain with and get their things done.

Published: 10th May 2019 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

GOPALGANJ(BIHAR): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday claimed that constituents of the "Mahagathbandhan" are trying to ensure defeat of the candidates of each other, and it will not be surprising if the BJP-led NDA wins all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The opposition grand alliance is fragmented and disintegrated, while the NDA is marching ahead unitedly, the senior BJP leader said before embarking on a roadshow here in favour of JD(U) nominee Alok Kumar Suman from Gopalganj (SC) constituency. "It will not be surprising if the NDA wins all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, given the fragmented and disintegrated opposition which stands nowhere against NDA in Bihar," Modi told reporters. "A triangular fight is on in most of the seats of Bihar. Parties of the grand alliance are trying to beat the candidates of each another," he claimed without elaborating.

The opposition parties want a weak and fragile government at the Centre so that they can bargain with and get their things done, he asserted.

About the difference of voteshare between the NDA and the Grand Alliance in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Modi said the BJP-led combine had polled 37 per cent of votes while the UPA - then comprising the Congress and the RJD - had got 27 per cent.

The JD(U), which had fought separately, fetched 16 per cent votes in 2014. The JD(U) led by Nitish Kumar is with the BJP in this election and this ensures a big difference between the two alliances, Modi said.

TAGS
Sushil Kumar Modi Bihar 2019 elections Phase VI Mahagathbandhan Bihar fail NDA Bihar 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General Elections 2019 India elections

