Supreme Court order on Ayodhya should bring peace: Muslim litigant

By IANS

AYODHYA: Iqbal Ansari, son of Hashim Ansari, the main litigant in the Babri Masjid dispute, on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court move to extend the term of the mediation committee on Ayodhya till August 15 and hoped a final decision brings peace in the country.

"This matter is very old and the issue cannot be resolved in two months time. If the panel has demanded more time, then it is a welcome decision as it is an important decision for the country," Ansari told IANS.

"The matter is related to Hindus and Muslims and the court decision should be such that brings peace and tranquillity in the country," he added.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya land dispute - Supreme Court extends time for mediation till August 15

His remarks came soon after the Supreme Court extended the term of the mediation committee on Ayodhya till August 15.

Asked why he earlier opposed the idea of mediation proposed by the Supreme Court, Ansari said: "Earlier Hindu parties were angry as they were not ready to join the mediation process and then later they agreed. After they agreed, we also joined the mediation process."