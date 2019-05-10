Home Nation

Supreme Court order on Ayodhya should bring peace: Muslim litigant

Iqbal Ansari's remarks came soon after the Supreme Court extended the term of the mediation committee on Ayodhya till August 15.

Published: 10th May 2019 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AYODHYA: Iqbal Ansari, son of Hashim Ansari, the main litigant in the Babri Masjid dispute, on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court move to extend the term of the mediation committee on Ayodhya till August 15 and hoped a final decision brings peace in the country.

"This matter is very old and the issue cannot be resolved in two months time. If the panel has demanded more time, then it is a welcome decision as it is an important decision for the country," Ansari told IANS.

"The matter is related to Hindus and Muslims and the court decision should be such that brings peace and tranquillity in the country," he added.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya land dispute - Supreme Court extends time for mediation till August 15

His remarks came soon after the Supreme Court extended the term of the mediation committee on Ayodhya till August 15.

Asked why he earlier opposed the idea of mediation proposed by the Supreme Court, Ansari said: "Earlier Hindu parties were angry as they were not ready to join the mediation process and then later they agreed. After they agreed, we also joined the mediation process."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Ayodhya Ayodhya temple Babri Masjid dispute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp