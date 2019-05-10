Home Nation

Vajpayee wanted to sack then-Gujarat CM Modi in 2002 but Advani stalled it: Yashwant Sinha

The former Union Minister also dismissed the controversy over the alleged misuse of INS Viraat by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as a non-issue.

Published: 10th May 2019 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Friday claimed the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was set to dismiss Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister at the time, after the 2002 post-Godhra riots, but withheld the decision as Home Minister LK Advani had threatened to resign from the Cabinet on the issue.

Speaking at a meet-the-press programme here, the former Union finance minister also dismissed the controversy over the alleged misuse of INS Viraat by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as a non-issue. "After the communal riots in Gujarat, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had decided that then state chief minister Narendra Modi should resign. While going to the national executive committee meeting in Goa in 2002, Atal ji had made up his mind that the Gujarat government would be dismissed if Modi ji refused to resign," he claimed.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"There was a meeting within the party. According to my information, Advani ji had opposed this (dismissing the Modi government) and he told Atal ji that if Modi ji is dismissed then he (Advani) would resign from the government. So, he (Vajpayee) withheld the decision and Modi ji continued," Sinha said.

In reply to a query on Modi's allegation that Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat as a "personal taxi", Sinha said these are non-issues and that former naval officers had already issued clarifications on it. "It is not as per the dignity of a prime minister to speak lies like this," Sinha said, adding the Lok Sabha polls were being fought on the Modi government's performance and not on the country's history.

ALSO READ| Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha​ says Rajnath Singh not capable of winning seat

Sinha, a member of the Vajpayee cabinet, hit out at Modi for raising the issue of Pakistan in the general elections. "It is unfortunate that the issue of Pakistan is being raised in the elections. He hyphenated our country with Pakistan. "Are we a country of Pakistan's category? There is no talk about China, which must be feeling happy with the Pakistan rhetoric," claimed the former foreign minister. "This is being done because China's mention doesn't generate a reaction like that of Pakistan does," he added.

Accusing the Modi government of playing "mischief" with statistics, Sinha said GDP data during the previous UPA government was higher than during the current NDA government. "The next government will get a broken economy," the bureaucrat-turned-politician said.

Sinha blamed Modi for lowering the language of the political discourse. "It is expected from a PM to use dignified language but this is not happening," Sinha alleged. He said the elections to the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat would determine the future course of country, and whether it wanted to go for social harmony or social divide.

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh is pitted against the BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur, a 2008 Malegaon blast accused, in the Bhopal seat which will vote on May 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2002 Gujarat riots Modi gujarat CM Yashwant Sinha Atal Bihari Vajpayee LK Advani 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • aathi
    This man who was denied any role in Modi Govt. is accusing him .Power hungry
    8 hours ago reply

  • Ram
    which is why Subramanian Swamy got rid of him from power.
    21 hours ago reply
Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp