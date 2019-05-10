Home Nation

Youths throw stones at forces outside Srinagar's Jama Masjid after Ramzan prayers, elders try to stop them

The forces then had to resort to firing tear gas shells and pellet guns to disperse the mob. Some of the stone pelters received pellet injuries. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

On the first Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, youth were seen pelting stones at the security forces who were on guard outside Srinagar's Jama Masjid.

Many elders stuck inside the mosque feared getting injured in the crossfire and were against the stone pelting.

According to a report by Times Now, elderly worshippers who were stuck in the mosque for more than an hour thronged both the gates, appealing to the youth to stop pelting stones at the security forces.

