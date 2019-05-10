Youths throw stones at forces outside Srinagar's Jama Masjid after Ramzan prayers, elders try to stop them

By Online Desk

On the first Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, youth were seen pelting stones at the security forces who were on guard outside Srinagar's Jama Masjid.

Both the gates of the mosque had to be closed following the attack. The forces then had to resort to firing tear gas shells and pellet guns to disperse the mob. Some of the stone pelters received pellet injuries.

Many elders stuck inside the mosque feared getting injured in the crossfire and were against the stone pelting.

According to a report by Times Now, elderly worshippers who were stuck in the mosque for more than an hour thronged both the gates, appealing to the youth to stop pelting stones at the security forces.