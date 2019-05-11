2019 LS polls vital to make India superpower: Rajnath Singh in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the 2019 Lok sabha elections are the most important elections for making India superpower.

Campaigning in Bihar's Rohtas and Buxar districts on Saturday for the NDA candidates, the senior BJP leader said, "If democracy is weaken by vested sources and politics in the world,no one can save the country from disintegration",he said and asked the people to vote for making nation more vibrant and vital in future.

He predicated that India will become the world's third powerful country by 2030 in all ways as the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has exceedingly performed well in this direction. "India is empowering its people for empowering the future. Vote intelligently for making the nation a powerful, prosperous and peaceful one," he said to the electorates.

He also disapproved the use of 'foul' or 'indecent' language on anyone in politics,at least specially on those who hold constitutional posts like the prime minister. "I never used foul language on anyone in my entire politics. The posts of president or the prime minister hold constitutional sanctity and serenity".

BJP's sitting MP Chhedi Paswan is locked with Congress party's bureaucrat turned politician Meira Kumar on Sasaram (reserve)Lok Sabha constituency, where polling is schedule on May 19.