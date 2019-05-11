Home Nation

2019 LS polls vital to make India superpower: Rajnath Singh in Bihar

The senior BJP leader predicted that India will become the world's third powerful country by 2030.

Published: 11th May 2019 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that  the 2019 Lok sabha elections are the most important elections for making India superpower.

Campaigning in Bihar's Rohtas and Buxar districts on Saturday for the NDA candidates, the senior BJP leader said, "If democracy is weaken by vested sources and politics in the world,no one can save the country from disintegration",he said and asked the people to vote for making nation more vibrant and vital in future.

ALSO READ| Sixth phase crucial for NDA in Bihar: Stakes are high

He predicated that India will become the world's third powerful country by 2030 in all ways as the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has exceedingly performed well in this direction. "India is empowering its people for empowering the future. Vote intelligently for making the nation a powerful, prosperous and peaceful one," he said to the electorates.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He also disapproved the use of  'foul' or 'indecent' language on anyone in politics,at least specially on those who hold constitutional posts like the prime minister. "I never used foul language on anyone in  my entire politics. The posts of president or the prime minister hold constitutional sanctity and serenity".

BJP's sitting MP Chhedi Paswan is locked with Congress party's bureaucrat turned politician Meira Kumar on Sasaram (reserve)Lok Sabha constituency, where polling is schedule on May 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Rajnath Singh Bihar India superpower

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp