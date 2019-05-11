Home Nation

Ahead of polling, ex-Delhi Minister Raj Kumar Chauhan joins BJP

Chauhan was inducted into the BJP at the state BJP headquarters here in the presence of the party's Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju, Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and Union Minister Vijay Goel.

Raj Kumar Chauhan

Raj Kumar Chauhan joins BJP in the presence of party chief of Delhi unit Manoj Tiwari on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day before the Lok Sabha elections in all the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, Congress leader and former Delhi Minister Raj Kumar Chauhan jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

Chauhan, a five-time MLA and a prominent Dalit face for the Congress in Delhi, was upset with the party as he was denied ticket from the North-West Delhi parliamentary constituency.

The Congress has fielded Rajesh Lilothia from North-West Delhi.

