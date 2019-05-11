Amid pressure post-Balakot, Pakistan offers to cool LoC tensions 

Home Nation

Islamabad has offered to remove its personnel from the Special Service Group from the LoC and suggested a moratorium on artillery fire from both sides.

By Online Desk

In the wake of increased border skirmishes following the Pulwama terror attack and subsequent Balakot air strikes by the Indian Air Force, Pakistan has urged India to de-escalate border tensions between security forces of the two countries, according to a media report.

The Pakistani military has requested a military de-escalation along the Line of Control (LoC) through a message sent via diplomatic channels, government sources have told India Today. The report added that the communication was sent in mid-April.

Islamabad has offered to remove its personnel from the SSG (Special Service Group) from the LoC and suggested a “moratorium on the artillery fire from both sides,” a report sent to the PMO said, according to Hindustan Times. 

Post-Balakot airstrikes, Islamabad had moved its special forces and troops along the LoC and the border in a "precautionary deployment”.

In its review of Pakistani activities across the LoC in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack and Balakot airstrikes, the Indian Army had assessed that Islamabad would put in efforts to ensure skirmishes are brought under control. "Pakistan will continue with proposals of de-escalation both through military and diplomatic channels," the assessment said.

India, however, maintains its stand that de-escalation will happen only when Pakistan takes strong measures to stop terror activities from its soil.

