Bihar: Second case of child trafficking busted, 5 rescued, one held

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

A child trafficking racket, the second one in 10 days, was busted from interiors of North Bihar by the Darbhanga Railway Protection Forces (RPF) of East Central Railway, on Friday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RPF first apprehended a child-trafficker identified as Munna Kumar (30), from the state's one of the remotest districts-Supual.

IG of RPF at Hajipur, Ravindra Verma said, the arrested child-trafficker on being interrogated revealed that five children were being trafficked by him to Punjab and other states as child labourers. "The RPF team immediately reached the spot at Darbhanga station and rescued 5 children, who were kept in a corner of station to board in a Punjab bound train," Verma said.

He added that this was the second that minors aged between 10 and 14 were rescued in the last 10 days. Earlier, 26 children were rescued from the clutches of child-traffickers on April 28 at Narkatiyganj, when they were brought to board in Amritsar bound Jannayak Express.

Meanwhile, sources said that child trafficking from interiors of North Bihar and bordering Nepal and Bangladesh areas have become rampant these days. "Trafficking increases more during the summertime or during the winter days when local law enforcing agencies like the railway police remain confined to their posts," a social activist Sudhir Shukla said, adding that traffickers try to take advantage of these buffer times.