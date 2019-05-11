Home Nation

BJP will win all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal: Rajnath Singh

Singh said that CM Mamata Banerjee is so ruffled that she is not responding to calls of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 11th May 2019 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh being garlanded by party activists during an election campaign in support of party candidate Rahul Sinha for Kolkata North constituency seat

Home Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh being garlanded by party activists during an election campaign in support of party candidate Rahul Sinha for Kolkata North constituency seat | PTI

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP will win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, riding on a saffron wave sweeping across the state, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh claimed on Friday.

Singh said this has ruffled Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress, to the extent that she is not responding to calls of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Didi (Banerjee) is so tense because of the BJP wave that she doesn't even pick up the calls made by the prime minister," the senior BJP leader told a rally in Kanthi in East Midnapore district.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"The whole country can sense that this wave is spreading across Bengal, and the party will unfurl the victory flag in every Lok Sabha seat in the state," he asserted. Kanthi will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth and penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

ALSO READ| Balakot biggest anti-terror operation in India's history: Rajnath Singh

Speaking at a recent election rally, BJP chief Amit Shah had said the party will win "more than 23 Lok Sabha seats" in West Bengal. Singh also alleged that Banerjee failed to keep the promises she had made before becoming the chief minister. "She had promised to look after the security of 'Ma, Maati Manush' (mother, land and the people). But, I can see that none of the three is secure here," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Lok Sabha seats Rajnath Singh BJP West Bengal 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp