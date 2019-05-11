Home Nation

Cyclone Fani: South Central Railway suffers loss of Rs 2.98 crore

Several trains had to be partially cancelled, cancelled or diverted during the period to ensure safety of passengers and train operations.

Published: 11th May 2019 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) here has incurred a revenue loss of about Rs 2.98 crore due to severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' that hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and other coastal states last week.

"South Central Railway incurred a revenue loss of Rs 2,97,92,581 due to severe cyclonic storm 'Fani'," the SCR said in a release.

A total of 137 trains have been affected during the period, it said.

Several trains had to be partially cancelled, cancelled or diverted during the period to ensure safety of passengers and train operations.

ALSO READ: SOA university faces damage of Rs 30 crore

As many as 120 trains had been fully cancelled and 40,390 passengers were given full refund of the fare which amounted Rs 2.93 crore, it added.

The SCR swung into action immediately after 'Fani' receded.

It has made arrangements to run three special trains for the convenience of passengers stranded at important stations.

ALSO READ: Cyclone affected struggle for supplies

SCR ran three special trains between Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada-Howrah and Secunderabad-Howrah on May 4 and 5 respectively.

Noting that around 3,043 stranded passengers were able to travel to their destinations, the release said SCR has earned Rs 20.90 lakh by running special trains.

Cyclone 'Fani' made a landfall near Puri in Odisha on May 3, affecting more than 1.5 crore people in 14 districts destroying basic infrastructure like power, drinking water and telecommunication.

At least 41 people were killed in the calamity that damaged 5.08 lakh houses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Central Railway Cyclone Fani Fani Cyclone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp