Daughter of a toddy-trapper from Bihar qualifies police SI exam

25-year-old Sudha Kumari was inspired by senior IPS officer Shobha Ohatker after which she decided to become a police officer.

Published: 11th May 2019 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Sudha(in pink) is felicitated in her alma mater | EPS

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

HAJIPUR(BIHAR): If there is will,there is a way. Proving it true is the daughter of a toddy-trapper in Bihar who qualified the examination of Bihar police sub-inspector (SI) a fortnight ago.

Sudha Kumari (25) from Hajipur, which is situated about 21 km from Patna, was inspired by a senior IPS officer from the state Shobha Ohatker after which she decided to become a police officer a few years ago. "Ohatker ma'am was invited by my principal Dr Meera Singh at Hajipur Intermediate Women's College as chief guest to motivate us. When I saw her and heard her speech ,I felt an uncontrollable urge within myself to become a police officer .I worked as a private tutor and studied till graduation",she recalled speaking at a felicitation event organised by her alma mater on Friday.

She said that her father Mahesh Chaudhary still traps toddy and sells at Hajipur. "My brothers dropped out from primary education and started working to send me in college and study further. I used to take out old newspapers and magazines for preparing the exam",she said, adding that she had qualified the Preliminary examination of Bihar Public Service Commission.

Attributing her success to her father and principal  Dr Meera Singh,she said they used to motivate her whenever she felt let down or needed help. In order to meet the expenses in study, she said that she never used cosmetics and never travelled anywhere by auto rickshaw. "Walking is my passion and it helped me to save money for study. I borrowed book and bought old newspapers from a shop on kg and used to go through each pages of dailies and prepared for the exam",she recalled.

Her success has become a talk in town here and students of her alma mater contributed from their pockets to principal to felicitate her with the title of "Daughter of Determination". Even the secretary of her college Niranjan Singh,who was sick, arrived to honour her with the principal, students and city's intellectuals.

She said that her ambition is to qualify the Indian Police Service (IPS) exam to become the 'second Shobha Ohatker of Bihar'. "To make my dream true, my father and brothers have started working with double enthusiasm',she said.

