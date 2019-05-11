Home Nation

Haryana: Jat votes could decide Bhiwani-Mahendragarh

The Jats comprise the highest number of voters in this constituency, followed by Yadavs, Brahmins, Mahajans, Gujars and Punjabis, making for a volatile mix in a caste-conscious state.

Published: 11th May 2019

BHIWANI-MAHENDRAGARH (Haryana): With the split in Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), its Jat votes have turned more crucial in the quest of winning the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency comes within the ambit of the National Capital Region (NCR) and has remained a stronghold of the INLD for long. However, the split, following a bitter clash in the Chautala family, which resulted in the birth of JJP, has left the Jat voters an undecided lot. Many of the Jat votes could go the Congress way this time, say observers.

The Jats comprise the highest number of voters in this constituency, followed by Yadavs, Brahmins, Mahajans, Gujars and Punjabis, making for a volatile mix in a caste-conscious state. This mix provides a cushion to Congress candidate Shruti Chaudhary.

In Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri, the dominant mood is for a change from BJP, as the farmers and youths are not said to be happy with the party. Farmers feel the Fasal Bima Yojna is hardly a solution to their woes. They reckon the state should have gone for a loan waiver ala Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where the Congress is in power.

In Mahendragarh, PM Narendra Modi continues to be a popular face. However, the voters aren’t too happy with sitting BJP MP Dharambir Singh, who is facing a stiff challenge this time from Shruti, granddaughter of former CM Bansi Lal and the daughter of Congress Legislative Party chief Kiran Chaudhary, who had won in 2009, defeating Ajay Chautala of INLD by 55,000 votes. 

Singh has built his campaign theme around ‘nationalism’ and has been seeking votes in the name of Modi and his good governance.

