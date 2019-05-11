Lok Sabha elections: Amarinder Singh slams PM Modi for his brazen attempts to divide India

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Time magazine cover which described him as `Divider in Chief’, for his "brazen attempts to divide India, on the basis of caste and religion", to further his political ambitions.

Addressing a rally at Bhao in support of Congress party’s Gurdaspur candidate Sunil Jakhar, Singh contrasted Modi’s poor international reputation with the respect that leaders like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and even Atal Behari Vajpayee. The Time magazine cover story showed what the international community thought of Modi, who had lowered India’s prestige in the global arena, he added.

READ | Prestige of bigwigs at stake in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, Guna and Rajgarh

Modi’s shameful attempts to destroy the secular fabric of the country were a threat to its very existence, said Amarinder adding that India needs a government that can keep the country united and not destroy it.

Describing PM Modi as a shameless liar, similar to the MD of a fly-by-night fake chit fund company, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar said these elections were a fight between truth and lies, and

the people had to decide what they wanted.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Earlier, Jakhar also took a dig at Sunny Deol, saying that he did not know anything about Gurdaspur or the problems of its people. Jakhar said, just as he could not sing and dance, Sunny had no idea about politics or being an effective representative of the people.

“I may not be able to entertain you but I will solve your problems by helping reopen sugar mills and setting up medical colleges,” said Jakhar, urging the people to vote for the future of the country. “You are responsible for yours and your children’s future. Do you want your children to get jobs or sell pakodas?” he asked the people.