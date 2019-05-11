Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections: Amarinder Singh slams PM Modi for his brazen attempts to divide India

Modi’s shameful attempts to destroy the secular fabric of the country were a threat to its very existence, says Amarinder.

Published: 11th May 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Time magazine cover which described him as `Divider in Chief’,  for his "brazen attempts to divide India, on the basis of caste and religion", to further his political ambitions.

Addressing a rally at Bhao in support of Congress party’s Gurdaspur candidate Sunil Jakhar,  Singh contrasted Modi’s poor international reputation with the respect that leaders like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and even Atal Behari Vajpayee. The Time magazine cover story showed what the international community thought of Modi, who had lowered India’s prestige in the global arena, he added.

READ | Prestige of bigwigs at stake in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, Guna and Rajgarh

Modi’s shameful attempts to destroy the secular fabric of the country were a threat to its very existence, said Amarinder adding that India needs a government that can keep the country united and not destroy it.

Describing PM Modi as a shameless liar, similar to the MD of a fly-by-night fake chit fund company, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar said these elections were a fight between truth and lies, and
the people had to decide what they wanted.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Earlier, Jakhar also took a dig at Sunny Deol, saying that he did not know anything about Gurdaspur or the problems of its people. Jakhar said, just as he could not sing and dance, Sunny had no idea about politics or being an effective representative of the people.

“I may not be able to entertain you but I will solve your problems by helping reopen sugar mills and setting up medical colleges,” said Jakhar, urging the people to vote for the future of the country. “You are responsible for yours and your children’s future. Do you want your children to get jobs or sell pakodas?” he asked the people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 Amarinder Singh Time Magazine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp