Madhya Pradesh: Seven of family killed as van gets crushed between two trucks

Published: 11th May 2019 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

GWALIOR: Seven members of a family, including two girls, were killed and two others injured when their van was crushed between two trucks at a toll-plaza on Agra-Jhansi Road near here, a police official said Saturday.

The incident took place late last night, Gwalior city's superintendent of police, RN Pachouri said.

"The van had stopped behind a truck at the toll plaza when a lorry hit it from behind. Due to the impact, the van got crushed between the two heavy vehicles. Seven of the nine passengers in the van were killed," he said.

Two others suffered serious injuries in the incident and were rushed to a hospital.

"The victims were on their way to Dabra town from Mehndipur Balaji temple," Pachouri added.

The deceased were identified as Manglia Jatav (40), his wife Narayani (32), close relative Mahesh (38), his wife Rajkumari (32), Sapna (25), Shilpi (14) and Anjali (7), police said.

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh accident

