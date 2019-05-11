Home Nation

‘Mainstream parties behind poor poll turnout in Kashmir Valley’

State BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul told this newspaper that some parties orchestrated the poll boycott in the Valley so as to derive political benefits from the poor turnout.

Published: 11th May 2019 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Workers carry boxes containing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail machines (VVPATs) at a distribution centre.

Workers carry boxes containing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail machines (VVPATs) at a distribution centre. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After record low voter turnout in three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, the BJP has hit out at mainstream parties in the Valley, accusing them of “managing the boycott (of polls) to ensure low voter turnout for their benefit”.

State BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul told this newspaper that some parties orchestrated the poll boycott in the Valley so as to derive political benefits from the poor turnout. 

“Not only did militant outfits call a vote boycott, but some political parties also played their part in ensuring a low turnout in three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir. This was a clear ploy to win these seats. On May 23, we will know if this ploy worked,” he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The turnout dropped to a record low in all three Lok Sabha seats in the Valley this time. The Anantnag seat in south Kashmir recorded dismal 8.76% turnout, the lowest poll percentage since 1996.

The Srinagar seat logged 14.1% voter turnout, while Baramulla seat in north Kashmir recorded 34.71 per cent polling. The figures recorded were the second lowest for both seats since 1996.

Without naming any outfit, Koul said if the parties themselves work towards ensuring a low turnout for electoral benefits, it is “very unfortunate”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Kashmir Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp