Meet Bihari folk singer championing the cause of women empowerment

PATNA: Dr Nitu Kumari Navgeet, a doctorate in Hindi literature, is surrounded by hundreds of young girls and women at her home. Regarded as a mother by the womenfolk in her locality, Navgeet has sung over 1000 folk songs dedicated to women’s right and social issues.



Navgeet, after the birth of her two daughters, has dedicated her career in sensitising the society on gender equality and women empowerment through poetry and folk songs.



"Birth of a girl must be celebrated", says Navgeet, who is married to a railway official of East Central Railway. "I have dedicated myself to the cause of women. Even my songs highlight the issues of women and their role in the society", she said.



"Ever since the dates for Lok Sabha polls were announced, I went around 100 different places and educated women to cast their votes in huge numbers. I have travelled to states like Bihar, Goa, Delhi, UP, Jharkhand, Kerala etc. in my mission to create awareness among women.”

"Chunav ke bela aail ba, bahana beti sab chal button dababe", is one of her hit folk songs this poll season.



Impressed with her work, Navgeet has been invited to over 90 different organisations from India and has been acknowledged with dozens of awards.



"My real award is when women get encouraged to work towards their rights. My daughters and husband help me to compose theme-based folk songs and manage all household affairs whenever I travel.



"A woman gives birth to future the generations. Therefore, a girl’s life must be honoured with utmost dignity", Navgeet concludes.