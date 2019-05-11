Home Nation

Poisonous viper enters Omar Abdullah's Srinagar home

Officials of the local wildlife department were called in who captured the reptile and relocated it to the Dachigam National Park outside the city.

Published: 11th May 2019 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Security staff at former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's residence here had some anxious moments on Saturday as a viper, a poisonous species of snake, was found slithering in the lawns.

Security staff discovered the viper moving in the lawns of Abdullah's high-security Gupkar Road home in Srinagar city.

Officials of the local wildlife department were called in who captured the reptile and relocated it to the Dachigam National Park outside the city.

Abdullah's residence is situated at the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range near Shankaracharya hill where snakes, bears, partridges and other wildlife species are often spotted.

In fact, the environs around the hill have been declared as a wildlife protected area.

In 2017, a cobra was removed from the official residence of then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in the state's winter capital of Jammu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Omar Abdullah snake spotted viper Srinagar Home Zabarwan mountain range

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp