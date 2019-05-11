Sanjay Dutt to be face of drug de-addiction campaign

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who has overcome drug addiction, will be the new face of the Centre’s drug de-addiction campaign. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is likely to launch the campaign on June 26, observed as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

In February, the actor had expressed on social media his willingness to support youths overcome drug addiction and had also supported Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s #DrugFreeIndia campaign. Till now, there was a lack of prominent faces behind the programme, so the Centre’s plan to rope in the actor is to give it a thrust, said a ministry official.

The ministry will also make short films on the prevention of drug addiction by parents and post addiction phase, which focuses on successful rehabilitation.

One of the biggest challenges for those suffering from drug addiction is a social stigma, and a star campaigner is likely to help people fight this, said an official. “The ministry has already approached Sanjay Dutt. The programme needs a prominent face so that people can relate and are encouraged to approach rehabilitative care facilities,” added the official.

“The actor’s personal addiction journey and the path to recovery and reintegration will help people who are in need of treatment and their family members come forward and seek help,” he added.

The ministry will also induct Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as the youth icon for the programme. “This is mostly for mass connect as he is a young actor,” said the official.