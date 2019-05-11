Home Nation

Shabana Azmi denies news of leaving India if Modi becomes PM

The actress took to Twitter and said that she has contempt for those who publish such fake news.

Published: 11th May 2019 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Shabana Azmi

Actress Shabana Azmi (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shabana Azmi on Saturday slammed "fake news brigade" for attributing a false quote to her, which claimed the actor would leave the country "if Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister again.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"The actor, who is often been trolled for holding anti-majoritarian views and questioning the establishment, took to Twitter and called the news "pure fabrication."

In a series of tweets, the veteran actor wrote that the "fake news brigade is pretty pathetic" and since they can't talk about issues, they repeatedly sell lies so that people believe them as truth.

ALSO READ| BJP indulging in communal politics, alleges Shabana Azmi while campaigning for Kanhaiya Kumar

"Their overdrive exposes their fear at losing out. But they are falling flat on their faces because there are enough brave voices exposing them. Azmi (68) said her father Kaifi Azmi taught her to never treat her opponents like enemies. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shabana Azmi India elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha elections Shabana Azmi fake news

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp