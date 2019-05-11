Home Nation

Suniel Shetty not keen about joining politics

The Hera Pheri actor said that he did not want to become one of those politicians wearing dentures unable to speak but still holding on to important political positions.

Published: 11th May 2019 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Suniel Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Suniel Shetty says he has no intention to join politics.

The "Hera Pheri" actor, who has strong views on socio-political issues, was asked if he would join politics in the near future while interacting with the media at an announcement of SQUATS, an online fitness community, here on Friday.

He said: "If he wanted to join politics, I would have done it in my younger years." And added that he did not want to become one of those politicians wearing dentures unable to speak but still holding on to important political positions.

Suniel feels that young and dynamic people should enter politics.

"I feel you've got to be young and dynamic to be in politics. There are many young and dynamic politicians in our country and they easily adjust, but I don't have that ability. If anyone says negative things about me, then it stays with me for many years," he added.

The 57-year-old actor said he prefers to manage the health porfolio.

"If I were to become a politician and people from the opposition criticised me then I will not feel good. So, I stay away from these things. I prefer to be healthy and fit. I prefer to manage politics of health."

Suniel's son Ahan Shetty is going to make his Hindi film debut in Milan Lutharia's "RX 100" along with Tara Sutaria.

Asked about the kind of films he wants to see his son in, Suniel said: "I think Ahan will decide what kind of films he wants to do. I don't interfere in his career. People like Sajid Nadiadwala and Milan Luthria are his mentors.

"I think he has got the best that there is in the industry and I feel if God blesses him then he will create a place for himself in the industry."

Suneil will next appear in "Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior" along with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suniel Shetty politics Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp