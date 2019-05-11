Home Nation

Survey finds 70 per cent mothers in India use smartphone for parenting

The study also showed that a higher number of young mothers are likely to consult online blogs for related information (50 per cent), compared to older moms (41 per cent).

Published: 11th May 2019 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

motherhood

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

NEW DELHI: While eight in 10 mothers in India believe technology has made parenting easier, 70 per cent mothers claim to have used a smartphone for rearing their kids, according to a new survey.

Smartphone is the most widely used device for parenting, but only 38 per cent would recommend it to their family or friends, said the study by YouGov, an Internet-based market research and data analytics firm.

Parenting apps, on the other hand, are one of the most used and recommended products of technology used for parenting by mothers in India, YouGov said on Saturday.

The study showed that even though mothers in India rely heavily on their family and offline support groups for parenting advice, a higher number of young mothers are likely to consult online blogs for related information (50 per cent), compared to older moms (41 per cent).

For the survey, YouGov interviewed mothers with children between less than 12 months till up to 18 years of age and then categorised then into two groups -- young and old mothers.

Those whose children were between less than 12 months to up to 3 years of age were categorised as young mothers. The researchers collected data from over 700 mothers.

Although technology plays an important role in the lives of these mothers, they fear certain aspects of it, the results showed.

When it comes to the biggest fear of parenting in a digital age, more than three-quarters of mothers (76 per cent) consider protecting their child from online dangers such as cyber bullying a challenge, the study said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
motherhood smartphones parenting indian mothers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp