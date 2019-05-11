Home Nation

Thane: Mob attacks cops trying to take chain-snatcher into custody

In the incident that happened in Mankoli area under Narpoli police station limits in the intervening night of May 8-9, several policemen suffered injuries.

Published: 11th May 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

THANE: A mob of 25 people have been booked for assaulting policemen who had gone to arrest a chain-snatcher in Bhiwandi township in Thane district, an official said Saturday.

In the incident that happened in Mankoli area under Narpoli police station limits in the intervening night of May 8-9, several policemen suffered injuries, an official said.

"The crowd that had caught the chain-snatcher, identified as Nilesh Bhoir, wanted the police to hand him over to them. While trying to stop the mob from taking Bhoir captive, a police team under PSI Manikrao Kathure was attacked with iron roads by some 25 people in the 150-strong crowd. The police vehicle was also vandalised," an official said.

"The mob that attacked the police was led by Rishikesh Joshi and Suryaji Divekar and they have all been booked under various sections of the IPC for assaulting public servant on duty and rioting.

No arrests have been made so far," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thane Thane police Thane crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp