Thane: Mob attacks cops trying to take chain-snatcher into custody

THANE: A mob of 25 people have been booked for assaulting policemen who had gone to arrest a chain-snatcher in Bhiwandi township in Thane district, an official said Saturday.

In the incident that happened in Mankoli area under Narpoli police station limits in the intervening night of May 8-9, several policemen suffered injuries, an official said.

"The crowd that had caught the chain-snatcher, identified as Nilesh Bhoir, wanted the police to hand him over to them. While trying to stop the mob from taking Bhoir captive, a police team under PSI Manikrao Kathure was attacked with iron roads by some 25 people in the 150-strong crowd. The police vehicle was also vandalised," an official said.

"The mob that attacked the police was led by Rishikesh Joshi and Suryaji Divekar and they have all been booked under various sections of the IPC for assaulting public servant on duty and rioting.

No arrests have been made so far," he said.