Home Nation

Thane temple priest booked on devotee's black magic complaint

The priest of a temple in Titwala in Thane district was Saturday booked for allegedly indulging in black magic, police said.

Published: 11th May 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: The priest of a temple in Titwala in Thane district was Saturday booked for allegedly indulging in black magic, police said.

Laljit Singh has been booked under relevant sections of Maharashtra Preventionand Eradication of Human Sacrificeand Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act,2013, a Kalyan taluka police station official said.

"A devotee who used to visit the temple regularly has complained that the priest used to distribute items like cashew, nuts, vermilion and silver coins and claim to possess powers to carry out black magic," the official said.

"The complainant was asked by the priest to not marry a particular girl but he went ahead and did so, angering the accused. The priest also threatened that she would not conceive as he had cast a black magic spell on her," he added.

The official said a probe was underway and no arrests had been made so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thane Black magic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp