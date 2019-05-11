Thane temple priest booked on devotee's black magic complaint

By PTI

THANE: The priest of a temple in Titwala in Thane district was Saturday booked for allegedly indulging in black magic, police said.

Laljit Singh has been booked under relevant sections of Maharashtra Preventionand Eradication of Human Sacrificeand Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act,2013, a Kalyan taluka police station official said.

"A devotee who used to visit the temple regularly has complained that the priest used to distribute items like cashew, nuts, vermilion and silver coins and claim to possess powers to carry out black magic," the official said.

"The complainant was asked by the priest to not marry a particular girl but he went ahead and did so, angering the accused. The priest also threatened that she would not conceive as he had cast a black magic spell on her," he added.

The official said a probe was underway and no arrests had been made so far.