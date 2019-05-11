Home Nation

Two convicted of raping minor girl in Jharkhand

By PTI

RAMGARH: A court in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district has convicted two men of raping a 15-year-old girl two years ago after taking her to Hyderabad.

Ramgarh Additional District Judge (I) Babita Prasad convicted Suraj Barla (23) and Rajesh Munda (25) under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday, Additional Public Prosecutor S K Shukla said.

He said the court would pronounce the quantum of punishment on Monday, May 13.

According to the FIR lodged at the Mandu police station of the district on August 4, 2017, the prime accused, Barla, and his relative Munda, took the minor to Hyderabad, on the pretext of taking her on a tour, in August that year.

The minor, who hails from the same village under the Mandu block, was raped and cheated of Rs 65,000, Shukla said.

The duo was arrested in Ranchi when they were returning from Hyderabad.

