Two SpiceJet Boeing flights suffer mid-air glitches

A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the return of its Chennai flight to Mumbai due to a technical issue.

Published: 11th May 2019 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two of the SpiceJet's Boeing passenger planes - one from Mumbai and other from Bengaluru - suffered mid-air technical glitches, forcing their pilots to terminate journeys with one flight landing back in Mumbai and second diverted to Nagpur Saturday.

SpiceJet flight SG-611, which departed from Mumbai's Chhatrapapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for Chennai around 7.30 am, returned to the city airport due to a mid-air technical glitch after being airborne for about 16 minutes, a source said.

A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the return of its Chennai flight to Mumbai due to a "technical" issue.

"The aircraft has already departed back for its destination around 10 am after the the engineers rectified the glitch," the spokesperson said.

In a similar incident, the airline's New Delhi-bound flight SG 8720 from Bengaluru was diverted to Nagpur after the pilot reported some issue to the ATC and sought a diversion.

"SpiceJet flight SG 8720 operating on Bangalore-Delhi route was diverted to Nagpur due to a technical issue.

Passengers were served refreshments at Nagpur.

An alternative aircraft was sent to Nagpur and the passengers have now boarded the flight to Delhi," the airline said in a statement.

The spokesperson, however, did not share the number of passengers on board the two Boeing 737 planes.

