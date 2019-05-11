Home Nation

What about Gujarat riots, Owaisi asks Modi

Owaisi was reacting to Modi slamming Congress President Rahul Gandhi's advisor Sam Pitroda for his remark on the anti-Sikh riots.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the 2002 Gujarat riots after the latter called the 1984 anti-Sikh riots a "horrendous genocide".

The Member of Parliament from Hyderabad asked Modi what would he call the Gujarat riots.

"Sir @PMOIndia so where the 2002 pogrom which happened under your tenure as CM and you failed in your constitutional oath to protect human beings," Owaisi tweeted.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President pointed out that the accused in both the riots in 1984 and 2002 won the elections.

Owaisi was reacting to Modi slamming Congress President Rahul Gandhi's advisor Sam Pitroda for his remark on the anti-Sikh riots. On Thursday, Indian Overseas Congress chief Pitroda had courted controversy by brushing off the 1984 anti-Sikh riots by saying, "hua toh hua" (it just happened).

